Google Subletting Office Space At NYC's Chelsea Market (GOOG)

Want to pay rent to Larry and Sergey? This could be your chance: Google (GOOG) is subleasing 20,000 square feet of office space, broken into six suites, at Chelsea Market on Ninth Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets.



The “creative space” includes exposed, high ceilings, “architecturally designed A/C ducts,” wood floors and columns, and oversized windows. neighbours include the Food Network, NY1, Oxygen Media, and Major League Baseball Advanced Media.

Google reportedly has more than 100,000 square feet of space in the building; its new offices take up about 50,000, the Times reports. Across the street at 76 Ninth Avenue, it has almost 500,000 square feet, including office space it acquired with DoubleClick.

What’s rent look like? Last year, the Observer said comparable space in Chelsea Market was going for $70 per square foot, so Google could gross about $1.4 million per month year from the sublease. (Not much for a company that pulled in $17 billion last year.)

