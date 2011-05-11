Google Is Going To Give Students $20/Month Laptops

Photo: Google

Google is going to give students laptops based on its Chrome OS for $20/month, Forbes reports.This is a smart move. Chrome OS is a “cloud-based” operating system where everything happens inside the browser and people use web apps to edit documents, send email, etc. It’s a new computing paradigm and a smart way to get people to adopt that paradigm is to start with students getting into college.



It’s also why a big part of Google’s sales effort around its Apps suite is in higher education: if it gets young people to start using Google’s cloud-based tools, once they go into business they’ll demand something other than Microsoft’s older, software-based tools.

