Google Is Asking Kids To Design Their Own 'Google Doodle'

Google is giving K-12 students the opportunity to have their artwork splashed across the front page of the largest search engine in the world.

Google’s seventh annual contest asks students to submit designs for its “Google Doodle,” the incarnation of the Google logo on its homepage that it routinely changes to celebrate special people or events.

The theme of this year’s contest is “If I Could Invent One Thing to Make the World a Better Place…”

Winners not only get their artwork on Google’s homepage, but they receive a $US30,000 college scholarship and a $US50,000 Google for Education technology grant for their school.

The winner will also get a trip to Google headquarters to work with Google’s Doodlers to turn the drawing into an animation.

Students can submit their drawings until March 20, and the winning design will go live June 9.

Last year, Google said that it recieved 130,000 entries with the topic “My Best Day Ever…” Here is 2013’s winning doodle, titled “Coming Home”:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.