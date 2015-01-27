Everything You Need To Know About Google's New Deal With The NFL

Google and the National Football League have finally reached a new deal for video distribution, according to Re/code.

Here’s what you need to know:

NFL highlight clips will now show up in YouTube and Google search results

Google will now provide information about NFL games in its “OneBox” results format it uses for sites like Wikipedia, including kickoff times, schedules, and scores

Google will sell ads against those YouTube clips and OneBox league information, sharing that ad revenue with the NFL

Google will also promote the NFL on YouTube and elsewhere on the web, pointing to NFL.com when possible

The search giant has many similar deals with the other major pro sports, including basketball, baseball, and hockey. It also offered World Cup information in its OneBox format last summer, guiding readers to visit ESPN’s website.

You can learn more details of the deal, as well as some previews of what the OneBox results will look like, over at Re/code.

