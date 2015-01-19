See Inside The Most Futuristic Cruise Ship On The Planet

Stefano Pozzebon
QuantumOfTheSeasRoyal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has launched a virtual tour of one of its newest cruise ships in a partnership with Google Street View.

Quantum of the Seas is one of the most advanced ships on Earth, and will cruise in the Caribbean this Spring, before heading to the South China Sea in the autumn.

There is a bumper car track, a cocktail bar staffed by robots, and a skydiving simulator.

As on every luxury cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas has a swimming pool on the top deck.

But it also features the largest bumper car track ever installed on a vessel.

The same space becomes a basketball court during the day. Or, alternatively, a rollerblade track.

Kids, and not only kids, can play video games in a special room with Xbox screens.

But it's outside where the real fun is: first, there is a climbing wall, and behind it, a giant plastic polar bear

The skydiving simulator is one of the top features: it recreates the experience of a skydive thanks to a powerful air jet in the pressurised glass cylinder.

Up to two people can use the artificial surfing wave machine at the same time, so you can challenge your mates.

Another attraction is the North Star capsule, a viewing platform similar to the gondolas on the London Eye. It sits at 300 ft (90 mt.) above the ship's deck.

This is what it looks like from outside.

Back inside, this futuristic cocktail bar has no bartenders. Robots shake the cocktails.

For the more traditional, there is also an old-style music stage and dancing floor.

The ship has 18 restaurants: this is the top one, for formal dining and high cuisine.

There is also an Italian restaurant curated by Jamie Oliver, the British celebrity chef.

And an Asian restaurant, serving Japanese and modern Asian food.

In case you get suddenly homesick, there is also a traditional pub.

Do you need further motivation to set up a cruise?

Find Out The Best Caribbean Island For Every Type Of Traveller »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.