See Inside The Most Futuristic Cruise Ship On The Planet

Royal Caribbean has launched a virtual tour of one of its newest cruise ships in a partnership with Google Street View.
Quantum of the Seas is one of the most advanced ships on Earth, and will cruise in the Caribbean this Spring, before heading to the South China Sea in the autumn.
There is a bumper car track, a cocktail bar staffed by robots, and a skydiving simulator.
But it's outside where the real fun is: first, there is a climbing wall, and behind it, a giant plastic polar bear
The skydiving simulator is one of the top features: it recreates the experience of a skydive thanks to a powerful air jet in the pressurised glass cylinder.
Up to two people can use the artificial surfing wave machine at the same time, so you can challenge your mates.
Another attraction is the North Star capsule, a viewing platform similar to the gondolas on the London Eye. It sits at 300 ft (90 mt.) above the ship's deck.
