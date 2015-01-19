See Inside The Most Futuristic Cruise Ship On The Planet

Royal Caribbean has launched a virtual tour of one of its newest cruise ships in a partnership with Google Street View.

Quantum of the Seas is one of the most advanced ships on Earth, and will cruise in the Caribbean this Spring, before heading to the South China Sea in the autumn.

There is a bumper car track, a cocktail bar staffed by robots, and a skydiving simulator.

