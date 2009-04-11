Google Street View Van Hits A Bridge

More fun with Google (GOOG) Street View: A driver of one of Google’s camera-mounted vehicles thought he could clear a low-hanging bridge in Pittsburgh.



He couldn’t.

Google must have known its camera feed got screwed here, which makes us wonder what other Google Street View hijinx (LARPers, British guys throwing up) the company was aware of before the Internet found them. Not that we recommend Google take any of them down: It’s great viral press for Google products.

