11 amazing public-space transformations captured by Google Street View

Ever wonder what it would look like if cities ditched cars and traffic lanes for bikes and footpaths? An urban planning collective in Brazil is using Google Street View’s “time machine” feature to document how cities across the world are becoming less car-oriented and more pedestrian friendly.

Urb-i is a group of young urban designers whose mission is to inspire people to think about how to transform public spaces in their own neighbourhoods and reclaim their cities.

Produced by Christine Nguyen. Original reporting by Melia Robinson.

