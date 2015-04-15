This guy's scheme to take a selfie with a Google Street View car worked perfectly one year later

Last fall, Canada native Nasr Bitar quickly grabbed his phone when he saw the Google Street View car driving behind him. After he realised the car drove through streets and neighbourhoods in patterns, he drove ahead and parked. As he correctly anticipated, a few minutes later the Google Street View car drove by and Bitar took a selfie as the vehicle cruised past.

Then he forgot about it.

But nearly a year later, Bitar found that his selfie had shown up on Google Street View.

Bitar, who first posted his story to Reddit, talked to PetaPixel.com about his discovery.

He explained he had been “using Google Maps to find his way to a friend’s house when he realised that the maps photos had been updated.” After going back and checking the location where he had taken his photo, he searched that same intersection on Google Street View.

Sure enough, there it was.

The only thing that remains a mystery is, where, exactly in Google Street View, this image is. We reached out to Bitar but have not received a response yet. On March 27, Bitar posted the two photos to his Instagram account.

“Reddit this,” user BrokenNK commented.

