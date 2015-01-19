A Business School Professor's Google Street View 'Road Trip' Has Produced Some Incredible Photos Of America

A business professor from Arizona State University is roadtripping from Alaska to Patagonia via Google Earth, and uploading his Streetview pictures as he goes along.

Kevin Dooley, who teaches Supply Chain Management at ASU, said that the reason behind the project was “to take a road trip that I’d never be able to do otherwise, except virtually.”

While “travelling,” Dooley uploads screenshots of the streets on his page on Flickr.

The result is an amazing photo album from the wild North to the hot South.

