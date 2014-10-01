24 More Incredible Images You Won't Believe Were Found On Google Street View

What do you do when you want to travel but can’t afford the costs? Spend a lot of time on Google Street View, of course!

That’s what the creator of ordinarily named “Street View Photographs” does — but the photos are anything but ordinary.

Paired with a sponsorship from a photo-editing tool called Polarr, the blogger processes beautiful images he finds from Google Street View, and turns them into gorgeous photographs.

“I wanted to travel and I love taking pictures so I decided to just to do virtual tours. I also love to retouch photos to make them more legit, and Polarr is currently sponsoring their tool for me,” he writes.

The photos are from all over the world.

