Surreal Images Of The Loneliest Places On Earth Captured By Google Street View

Photo: Reprinted with permission from Aaron Hobon

Google’s camera cars have captured some unbelievable moments, from gun-toting children to a sprinting caribou.Photographer Aaron Hobson, who discovered Google Street View while scouting locations for a film, found that the search engine’s interactive maps also enshrined another set of fascinating street images: snapshots of the loneliest and most isolated places on earth.



He eventually amassed a collection of Street View shots that became a viral sensation.

Explaining his process and goal for the project in a recent interview with Der Spiegel, Hobson said:

After hours and hours of driving through empty countrysides, tundras, and deserts, I began to put together a dozen or more locations that matched my aesthetic appeal and narrative. I decided to turn my gaze outward at the world and the isolation of other people and places through the Google technology. This process is about the amazing technology of Google Street View and the places it has allowed anyone with a computer and internet access to explore. I am trying to share remote locations of splendor and beauty, places of isolation where life is difficult and slower being so far removed from large societies.

Hobson has shared some images from the GSV Cinemascapes photoset with us. Be sure to check out other examples of his work on his website.

