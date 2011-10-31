Google Street View Is Heading Inside

Google has taken its street-level mapping to unusual places like Antarctica and Legoland, and now it’s heading indoors to let users look inside local businesses, reports the BBC.



It will use the same cameras the Street View project has relied upon so far, allowing users to pan and zoom in 360 degrees around the finished image.

A Google spokesman told the BBC that “we hope to enable businesses to highlight the qualities that make their locations stand out through professional, high-quality imagery.”

Privacy concerns have already been raised, but Google says it will blur out faces and not publish pictures including passersby.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.