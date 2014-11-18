Famous Movie Scene Locations As Seen Through Google Street View

You don’t need to take a cross-country road trip to check out where some of the most well-known movies of all time were filmed.
As long as you have the address or the name of any given venue, you can explore plenty of classic film locations through Google Street View.
Dozens of landmarks and settings throughout New York City alone have provided the setting for some of the most memorable movie scenes to date.
The 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' holds some of the most memorable and quotable scenes of any movie ever created. During the movie, Forrest sits on a park bench as he waits for his bus to arrive while recounting all of the astounding details of his life to a stranger. One of the most famous lines from that movie takes place on that park bench:
'My momma always said, 'Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.''
That scene is filmed in Chippewa Square in Savannah, Ga. The actual bench that Tom Hanks sat on as the scene was filmed is now located in the Savannah History Museum, but you can see the park where it was placed through Google Street View.
John Hughes' 1985 hit 'The Breakfast Club' was one of the most iconic coming-of-age films of its time. The plot centres on five high school students with different teenage stereotypes, who all discover they have a lot more in common than they initially thought during a Saturday afternoon in detention. It made The New York Times' list of the 1,000 Best Movies Ever Made published in 2003.
Above is an image of Shermer High School as it appeared in the movie.
The building located on Harrison Street may look familiar to 'The Breakfast Club' fans. It now serves as a police station in Illinois.
The Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse in New York City on North Moore Street still serves as a popular stop for tourists. Fans created a memorial outside the firehouse after Harold Ramis, who played Dr. Egon Spengler in the 1984 film, passed away earlier this year. This is what the firehouse looks like today.
Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film 'The Shining' is considered one of the creepiest films ever. During the movie, protagonist Jack Torrance (played by Jack Nicholson) accepts a job as an off-season caretaker at The Overlook Hotel. After he arrives with his family, however, his son Danny begins to see the ghosts that inhabit the hotel. In the above scene, Danny sees two twin ghosts as he rides his tricycle down the hallway, which is one of the most famous scenes in cinema history.
Parts of Kubrick's rendition of 'The Shining' were filmed at The Timberline Lodge in Mount Hood, Ore., although the novel written by Stephen King is believed to be inspired The Stanley Hotel in Colorado. Today, The Timberline Lodge serves as a popular ski resort.
The lavish Chicago home that serves as the McCallister home sold for $US1.585 million in 2012.
The scene from 'Good Will Hunting' was shot on location at an actual bar called L Street Tavern in South Boston. The inside of the bar is filled with all sorts of memorabilia and photos from the film.
The scene where Mrs. Robinson begins her efforts in seducing Benjamin Braddock (played by Dustin Hoffman) take place right in her Beverly Hills home. The 1967 film was one of Hoffman's first major roles, and Simon and Garfunkel's 'Here's To You Mrs. Robinson' is still one of the most recognizeable movie tunes.
This house on N Palm Drive in Beverly Hills was used as the Robinsons' house in 'The Graduate,' and here's what it looks like today.
One of the flagship scenes in the 1989 romantic comedy 'When Harry Met Sally' takes place in Katz Delicatessen. Sally (Meg Ryan) performs a fake orgasm in the middle of the restaurant.
Katz Delicatessen, located on East Houston Street in New York, is one of the most popular deli restaurants in the city. Last November, Improv Everywhere paid tribute to the memorable scene from 'When Harry Met Sally' by flooding the eatery with women re-creating Meg Ryan's fake orgasm scene.
This luxurious home located on Emerson Hill in Staten Island is currently selling for $US2.9 million. The house was originally built in 1930 for former Staten Island borough president Joseph Palma.
Many important scenes in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' take place in Oscorp's headquarters, as Peter Parker attempts to learn more about his father's past work. This is where Parker gets bitten by the venomous spider that gives him his super powers. His love interest, Gwen Stacey (played by Emma Stone), also works at Oscorp.
Hearst Magazine's headquarters on West 57th Street in New York City is used as the Oscorp building in 'The Amazing Spider-Man.'
The Paris Theatre where Woody Allen filmed a scene from 'Annie Hall' is located at West 58th Street.
'The Amityville Horror,' a classic haunted house tale, is supposedly based on a true story. The Lutz family moves into their new home in Amityville, N.Y., completely unaware of the mass murder that occurred there years earlier. The original film was made in 1979, but a new version starring Ryan Reynolds was made in 2005. The above image shows what the house looked like in the 2005 adaptation.
The haunted house from 'The Amityville Horror' is supposedly based on this home in Long Island, N.Y. Here's what it looks like today. As you can see, the house in the movie looks slightly larger than the building in real life.
The house that served as the setting for Ralphie Parker's house in 'A Christmas Story' is based in Cleveland, Ohio, even though the story was set in Indiana. There's a museum with props from the film located right across the street.
Starring Jim Carrey, 'The Truman Show' is about a man named Truman Burbank who has no idea his entire life is a gigantic reality TV show. The movie was released in 1998 and was inspired by two specific episodes of 'The Twilight Zone.'
Truman Burbank's house is located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida in a resort known as Seaside. Town residents had cameos in the film, according to Seaside's official website.
Here's what Preston High School looks like through Google Maps today. If you look closely during the scenes that take place outside of the high school in 'Napoleon Dynamite,' you'll recognise this scenery.
