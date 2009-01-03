Google Street View Catches Porsche Testing Secret New Models (GOOG)

In its quest to organise all the world’s information, Google (GOOG) has made enemies in the movie-making, publishing, TV, radio, advertising and tech industries.



Now you can add carmakers — specifically Germany’s Porsche — to the list. A Google Street View car photographing Colorado’s high altitude Mount Evans Road caught Porsche testing previously unknown-to-the-public new versions of its Cayman, Boxster, a 911 Turbo and Targa models.

In the photos, you can see Porsche employees desperately trying to throw a tarp over their cars so that Google’s camera’s can’t see them.

Hopefully it’s the last time in 2009 we’ll see a car company scrambling for a tarp to save it.

(Sorry, couldn’t resist.)

