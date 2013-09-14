A Google Street View Car Hit A Bus, Tried To Flee, Then Hit Another Bus And A Truck

If you thought a Google Street View car almost killing a donkey was bad, this is worse.

A Google Street View car got in an accident in Bogor, Indonesia. It hit a bus, then the driver panicked and tried to flee the scene. Instead, it hit another bus and a truck before finally pumping the breaks, Gizmodo reports.

Google confirmed the incident to Gizmodo but didn’t say what it plans to do about it.

“We take incidents like this very seriously,” a spokesperson told Gizmodo’s Ashley Feinberg. “We’re working closely with local authorities to address the situation.”

Here’s a picture of the wreckage from a message board:

Kaskus.co.id Google’s crashed street view car in Bogor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.