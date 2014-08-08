A Google Street View Car Drove In The Wrong Direction And Hit Another Vehicle, Injuring The Driver

A Google Street View car hit another vehicle in Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this week after driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street, The Smoking Gun reports.

Alexander Spurr, 28, the driver of the Google car, realised he had turned onto a one-way street, started to turn around, and hit the second vehicle in the side, spinning it around, according to the accident report.

The driver of the second car, 22-year-old Dylan Case, told police he had a green-light and that Spurr must have run a red-light.

In the accident report, police note Spurr’s “careless prohibited driving.”

Case later visited the hospital for a cat scan and X-rays, and told Smoking Gun that he had bruised ribs and whiplash. He said he expects to miss upwards of three weeks of work.

“Something better come out of Google’s pocket for this,” Case told Arkansas Online.

