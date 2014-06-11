9 Stunning Images Immortalised In Google's New Street Art Project

Google One of Icy and Sot’s murals at 5Pointz NYC, which has been archived in Google’s Street Art Project.

Google’sStreet Art Project, which launched Tuesday, collects maps and photographs street art before it can disappear.

It’s part of Google’s Cultural Institute, which archives iconic moments in history and world heritage sites using Google technology, like Street View.

In the Street Art Project, users can watch and listen to artists sharing their stories, see every detail of over 4,000 pieces of art in high-definition imagery and become part of the Google Street Art community by sharing photos of street art on social media with #streetartproject.

Untitled by Jonathan 'Meres' Cohen, 5Pointz NYC Located in Long Island City, 5Pointz was home to thousands of artists under the direction of Jonathan 'Meres' Cohen. In 2013, however, the walls of the factory were whitewashed and years of art were lost. 'Scratching the Surface' by Vhils, Palais de Tokyo The Palais de Tokyo is one of the largest sites dedicated to European contemporary art. Located at the edge of the Seine River in Paris, Palais de Tokyo is home to work from some of Europe's most well-known street artists -- including Alexander 'Vhils' Farto's 'Scratching the Surface.' 'Personajes' by Entes and Pésimo, Bogotá Street Art collective Bogotá Street Art is a collective formed in 2009 by four renowned street artists: Lesivo, Dj Lu, Toxicómano and Guache. Artists use public spaces in Bogotá as their canvases. The collective has also partnered up with public institutions like Colombia's Ministry of Habitat to paint commissioned pieces. 'The Bestiary' by Phlegm, Howard Griffin Gallery, London Earlier in 2014, London's Howard Griffin Gallery was home to a surrealist installation called 'The Bestiary' from street artist and muralist Phlegm, in which he creates a 'modern bestiary within his own universe through an immersive and large scale installation in wood, clay and plaster.' Untitled by Martin Ron, Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires During the military dictatorship in Argentina, hundreds of buildings were demolished. Later on, these abandoned areas turned the Villa Urquiza neighbourhood into a haven for street artists. Martin Ron's untitled mural was organised by Buenos Aires Street Art in association with the City Government of Buenos Aires. 'Beyond Banksy: Not Another Gift Shop' by Pablo Delgado, Street Museum of Art 'Beyond Banksy: Not Another Gift Shop' offers an alternative look at London's Shoreditch neighbourhood, and encourages the public to discover their city from a new perspective. Beyond Banksy is the first international exhibition from guerrilla street art group Street Museum of Art. 'Inside Out Project 17' by JR, Dallas Contemporary French-born street artist JR pastes his large-scale photographs in cities worldwide to help explore personal identity. In 2014, he brought his Inside Out Project photobooth truck to the Dallas Contemporary. Visitors could enter the photobooth to get their photo taken and watch it print immediately, and could either take the photo with them or have it wheat-pasted into the exhibit. During the exhibition, over 2,900 people participated in Inside Out Dallas. Untitled by Sten + Lex, Atlanta, Georgia Sten + Lex's mural of Dr. Martin Luter King, Jr. in Old Fourth Ward, Atlanta was completed for the world's first and only all-female street art conference, 'Living Walls: The City Speaks,' in 2012. According to Google's Street Art Project, 'the image was printed on a large plotter, and then the artists took hundreds of razorblades and cut swatches of paper away to slowly reveal the image underneath. With time and weather, the image shifts.' 'El Paisa' by Akut, Campeche, Mexico Akut's painting 'El Paisa' is part of the Loved Ones exhibition in Campeche, Mexico. Loved Ones is an exhibition with installations in Mexico -- in Campeche and Monterrey -- and in Paris, France. Portraits of international artists' loved ones are installed on walls in the cities. More from Google... Click here to see 19 cool images caught by Google Street view cameras >>

