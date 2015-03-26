Here's Google's epic GIF response to a report about YouTube's livestreaming service

This week, the Daily Dot’s Richard Lewis reported that YouTube is planning to relaunch its video streaming service with a renewed focus on gaming and eSports.

It’s coming under increased pressure from the wildly popular Twitch, a streaming site owned by Amazon, and the announcement is tipped to come at game industry conference E3 this year.

It’s an interesting story, and credible. When the Daily Dot reached out to YouTube for comment on the scoop, it got this response:

The Daily Dot proceeded to shrug the GIF off, chalking it up as an unconventional “no comment”.

But the YouTube rep then got back in touch a day later, demanding they include it in their story. No, it’s not a joke, he said — “the GIF really is our official response, it technically wasn’t a decline to comment and would appreciate if you could update your story.”

So is that a no? A maybe? A “lol idk?” A “stand-in for any number of horrified and numb and nihilistic sentiments?”

