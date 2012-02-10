Now Google Might Open Its Own Retail Store

Photo: Illustration: Kevin Lincoln/Business Insider

Google might open a 1,323 square-foot retail store at its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, Bloomberg reports.The store “would be open to the public and sell unspecified ‘Google merchandise.'”



This doesn’t exactly sound like an Apple store since it’s a part of Google’s HQ. It’s more like a gift shop that’s easily accessible.

Regardless, it’s interesting that it’s trying to experiment with retail stores.

This also follows last week’s news that Amazon might open its own store in Seattle.

