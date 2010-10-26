Google's Bizarre Retail Store Is Full Of Weird, Expensive Junk

Did you know Google has a gift shop at its Mountain View headquarters?
We didn’t know about it until we saw this Louis grey post about visiting.
Google probably doesn’t call it a gift shop, but we think it’s apt title for a store stuffed with all sorts of Google merchandise.
So what kind of Google-y stuff can you buy?
About what you’d expect — bean bag chairs, full biking outfits, and sweatshirts for dogs. There’s also some unexpected wares — designer t-shirts and scarves.
5 of the 10 most expensive items Google offers are bike shorts. We'll use this pair of $116.10 shorts to represent the rest.
Android bike jersey, anyone? $76.15. Google offers a number of expensive bike shirts to match the bike shorts.
You know your dog is going to be on YouTube, anyway -- why not outfit it with this YouTube sweater? Only $9.80.
