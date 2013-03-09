Check Out Google's Offices In Stockholm Which honour Great Swedish Inventors

Photo: Camenzind Evolution
Google has offices all over the world.And each office is unique to the place it’s located. Sure, there are staples for each office like free food, massages, and often times, a slide.
But the decor of each office is tailored to the locale.
We have photos of Google’s offices in Stockholm, Sweden, which were designed by Camenzind Evolution, the firm that’s designed a lot of Google offices in Europe.The photos are a few years old, but they’re were new to us.
Camenzind Evolution tried to make each part of the office reflect a different Swedish theme.
The meeting rooms are based on Swedish inventors. This one is Gustaf de Laval who did dairy machines.
This meeting room is an homage to Carl Linnaeus, Swedish botanist, physician, and zoologist, according to Wikipedia.
This is the Sven Gustaf Wingqvist meeting room. Wingqvist was a leading roller and ball bearing maker.
The Nils Bohlin room in honour of the man who came up with the three point seat belt while at Volvo. Note this person is buckling into her seat.
When the ping pong stops, it can be an extra dining table. We just hope people are neat, otherwise, you'll get some funky bounces.
