Check Out Google's Offices In Stockholm Which honour Great Swedish Inventors

Photo: Camenzind Evolution

Google has offices all over the world.And each office is unique to the place it’s located. Sure, there are staples for each office like free food, massages, and often times, a slide.



But the decor of each office is tailored to the locale.

We have photos of Google’s offices in Stockholm, Sweden, which were designed by Camenzind Evolution, the firm that’s designed a lot of Google offices in Europe.The photos are a few years old, but they’re were new to us.

Camenzind Evolution tried to make each part of the office reflect a different Swedish theme.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.