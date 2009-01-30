Google Delays Employee Bailout... By Five Days (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) is putting off its plan to exchange employees’ underwater stock options… by five days.



Here’s Google’s note to employees from Laszlo Bock, VP of People Operations, as filed to the SEC:

To: Googlers

From: Laszlo Bock, Vice President, People Operations

Date: January 28, 2009

Subject: IMPORTANT NEWS – Launch of Option Exchange Program Delayed

IMPORTANT NEWS REGARDING TIMING OF PLANNED OPTION EXCHANGE OFFER LAUNCH — PLEASE READ

Dear Googlers,

As you know, we had planned to launch the Election Period of our Employee Option Exchange Program tomorrow, January 29, 2009. We now plan to launch next Tuesday afternoon Pacific Time, February 3, 2009.

We will send you an email no later than next Tuesday to confirm the new program timeline. We will be sharing a comprehensive FAQ with you on the date of launch. We understand this delay will raise questions. For regulatory reasons, it is simply not possible to answer all of your questions before the launch, but please know we remain committed to offering this program.

For information about this program, please go to .

Thanks,

Laszlo

