GOOGLE STOCK HAS BROKEN $US1,000 --  AN ALL-TIME HIGH

Google’s stock opened sharply higher this morning and almost immediately went through the $US1,000 barrier. As of 10.08 a.m. it touched $US1,005.

Yesterday, after Google delivered revenues and earnings per share that beat analysts’ expectations, the stock blew past $US960 in after-hours trading. It has previously been sitting around $US890 or more, but not really venturing beyond $US900.

The stock is being driven by a 28% increase in paid clicks in Q3 2013 over the year before. Although the price per click sank, total revenues went up 12% to $US15 billion. That means more advertisers are continuing to spend more total dollars on Google’s mobile and desktop ad products.

This chart shows it all:

Disclosure: The author owns Google stock.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.