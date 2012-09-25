BAM: Google Hits A New All-Time High

While the tech world obsesses over Apple’s iPhone 5 sales, Google just hit a new all-time high.



We’re not sure what’s driving Google, but it’s been on a run for a while now. Our best guesses: YouTube is growing, Android is dominating, search isn’t going anywhere, display is growing, and Facebook isn’t the threat people thought it might be.

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.