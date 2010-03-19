Google Still Wants To Track Your Every Move, But Don't Worry, You Can Opt Out

Google will soon offer a browser plug-in that will let you opt out of being tracked by Google Analytics, the Analytics team said in a blog post.



This is important because, as a free and powerful analytics app, Google Analytics is used by zillions of webmasters and lots of big websites.

It’s also important because it shows that Google’s vision of privacy online remains to track and do everything it wants, with a (preferably not obvious) opt out option. This is certainly what’s best for their business, and arguably for their users, who benefit from more personalised features and offerings, but it can provoke a backlash, as the Google Buzz fiasco has shown.

Also, this opt out only concerns Google Analytics, not Google’s other cookies that let them track you and show more relevant ads.

You can also watch this video from The Onion, that shows what Google’s privacy opt outs may one day look like:



Google Opt Out Feature Lets Users Protect Privacy By Moving To Remote Village

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.