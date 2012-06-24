Google Still Plans To Provide 'Amazing Google Maps Experiences On iOS'

Photo: Screenshot

Jeff Huber, SVP, Commerce & Local at Google, indicated that Google still intends to provide some kinds of Google Maps experience on the iPhone in a post on Google+ last night. “We look forward to providing amazing Google Maps experiences on iOS,” Huber said on Google+, in response to whether Google Maps would remain on iOS.



The comment, first spotted by 9to5 Mac, doesn’t indicate if it will be a native mapping application, or if Google will just continue to support its existing mobile browser-based maps application.

That web-based application more or less duplicates the experience of the existing map application.

Before Apple unveiled its own mapping application, Google said it was bringing 3D maps to the iPhone and Android at a press event.

