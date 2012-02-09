Google Still 80 per cent Of E-Commerce Referrals—But Facebook Up 92 per cent

Google is still e-commerce’s best friend, at least for the time being. Social is just beginning to change business online, but search engines still dominate referral traffic to e-commerce sites.



Google alone accounts for over 80 per cent of e-commerce traffic referrals, according to a study by RichRelevance. Meanwhile, Facebook made up 0.5 per cent of traffic, but that number was up 92 per cent from the year prior.

There is some anecdotal evidence that this may be changing. At yesterday’s Social Commerce Summit, Sheezan Bakali, Director of Marketing at hot flash sales startup Fab, indicated that Facebook was its third largest source of traffic after direct traffic and e-mail referrrals. Nonetheless, search still powers e-commerce—for now.

Photo: RichRelevance

