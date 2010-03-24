Google Sticks to Its Guns: But What Does China Really Want?

Photo: Associated Press

From Newser: Google’s overnight exit from China proper and face-saving move to Hong Kong may not be so much about Google’s desire to protect free speech, or China’s claim of the sovereign right to limit it, but about China’s love of money. And need to dominate, and control. And don’t forget its absolute belief, by virtue of its gargantuan population, economic growth rate, and remarkable moxie, that it should own the future.

If you were China, or any other market large enough to be dreaming of your historic destiny, what would you do about Google?Continue reading on Newser →



