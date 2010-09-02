Google To Steve Jobs: No, We Aren't Lying About Android Activations, And, Yes, We're Going To Kick iPhone's arse

Steve Jobs took a shot at Google yesterday, when he suggested in his Big Event presentation that Google’s spectacular Android activation numbers were exaggerated.Some of our friends, Steve said–obviously referring to Google, which is anything but a friend–include upgrades in their activation numbers. But Apple doesn’t. And the iPhone OS is seeing 230,000 activations a day.



Well, now Google has responded, telling Fortune’s Seth Weintraub that it doesn’t include upgrades in its activation numbers, either (200,000 a day as of August, and growing fast). What’s more, Google says, its activation numbers may be understated because they only include phones that use Google services.

Via Mashable, here’s Steve’s quote: “We think some of our friends are counting upgrades in their numbers.”

And here’s Google’s response: “The Android activation numbers do not include upgrades and are, in fact, only a portion of the Android devices in the market since we only include devices that have Google services.”

Nice try, Steve.

See Also: The 10 Things You Need To Know About Apple’s Big Event

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.