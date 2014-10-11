Google Has Denied More Than Half Of The 'Right To Be Forgotten' Requests It Has Received

Google just updated its public statistics about how many URLs it has removed since the EU ruled that individuals have the “right to be forgotten.”

The “right to be forgotten” says individuals have the right to prohibit Google from linking to websites, news stories and items that are “inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant,” to prevent stigmatization as a consequence of something that happened in the past. Opponents believe this legislation will decrease the quality of the internet through censorship and constantly rewriting history.

In the four-plus months since the EU enacted the controversial “right to be forgotten” ruling, Google has denied more than half of the 144,954 requests it has received.

Google has received the most requests from France (28,912) and the least number of requests from Liechtenstein (55).

Google reports that it has removed more Facebook URLs from search results than from any other site.

To further increase transparency, Google also shared a bunch of requests that it has received, and what it decided to do. Here are a few of them:

