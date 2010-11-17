Google Starts To Tap Its Huge Display Ad Opportunity

Google continues to push its display ad business.



Today, it announced that it will be testing display ads across the top of its image search results. On the right you can see what it will look like.

Google says advertisers who run display ads on image search will be reaching “hundreds of millions of users around the world” on a weekly basis.

For some context on the opportunity of running more display ads on Google sites, Yahoo’s display business on owned and operated sites is around $2 billion annually.

If Google starts running display ads on its sites, like Google.com, it would likely be worth more than that. Google might say it doesn’t want display ads in search, but it’s possible the ads slowly start to creep in.

Google has been promising display is its next big business. On its last earnings call it said display is at an annualized revenue run rate of $2.5 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.