Here's How Google Wants To Change The Way You Manage Your Favourite Websites In Chrome

Google is experimenting with a new Chrome feature that would broaden the functionality of bookmarks beyond simply saving a website to revisit it later.

The app, said to be called Google Stars, would allow you to share, save, and organise web pages in Chrome similar to the way you would manage documents in Google Drive.

Google+ user Florian Kiersch shared the details in a lengthy post to the social network last month, but now more information has begun to leak out. Kiersch posted a video to Google+ on Monday, which was first spotted by TheNextWeb, showing the Google Stars splash screen and what the landing page would look like.

Web pages that you star would appear in an “image rich grid” view within the Stars app, according to Kiersch’s video. You would also be able to add notes to these websites in grid view.

Google would implement its search engine prowess into Stars as well, meaning you would get all the full benefits of Google Search when trying to find pages you’ve starred. The tutorial page shown in Kiersch’s video hints that there will be some advanced customisable search features, such as the ability to search entire web pages, auto complete and curated suggestions.

You could also organise pages you’ve starred into folders by dragging and dropping them into designated locations. These folders are private by default, which means they can only be viewed by you, but the tutorial says you can easily make these collections public.

Google will automatically sort the items you star according to filters, which would make it easier for you (and Google) to discover patterns in the type of content you decide to star.

The app seems to be Google’s way of reinventing the traditional bookmark by allowing for more customisation. Just last week, Mozilla unveiled a new version of its Firefox browser that introduces more personalisation by allowing users to drag and drop different preferences, bookmarks and add-ons in the main menu.

Here are a couple of screenshots showing what Google Stars would look like:

This is the introduction that overviews Google Stars’ features:

Here’s what a folder would look like in Google Stars:

If Kiersh’s claims hold true, the company will unveil Google Stars at its I/O developers conference next month.

