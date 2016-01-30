This is the last weekend to get 'Star Wars' in your Google stuff

Bad news, my fellow “Star Wars” fans: Google’s deal with Disney to put “Star Wars” all over its apps and services expires on Monday, February 1st.

Back in November 2015, Google asked users to pick the Light Side or Dark Side of the Force, and launched a bunch of “Star Wars”-themed bonus goodies to promote the new “The Force Awakens,” including:

Gmail gets new backgrounds

YouTube’s progress bar and volume slider turn into red or blue lightsabers

The release date of the film (December 18) got added to your Google Calendar

In Google Maps, your position marker becomes either a TIE fighter or an X-Wing

The voice of C-3PO to guide you around in Google-owned navigation app Waze (my personal favourite)

The February 1st end-date is confirmed by Google’s “Star Wars” FAQ.

Other, non-app related fun things like the “Lightsaber Escape” game, which turns your phone into a lightsaber as you escape from the evil First Order, will probably stick around for a while.

So while the apps are losing their “Star Wars” shine, just remember — the Force will be with you. Always.

