Google has given its apps a 'Star Wars' makeover

To celebrate the upcoming “Star Wars” release, Google is allowing its users to change the appearance of their apps with a new tool that lets them join the light side or the dark side of the Force. After picking a side, Google starts reskinning its apps and services with the colours and symbols of the Empire or Rebel Alliance.

Here’s what happens when you join a side:

Gmail gets new backgrounds

YouTube’s progress bar and volume slider turn into red or blue lightsabers

The release date of the film (December 18) gets added to your Google Calendar

In Google Maps, your position marker becomes either a TIE fighter or an X-Wing

“It probably isn’t a surprise that there are tons of ‘Star Wars’ fans like me here at Google,” Google’s Clay Bavor said on the company’s blog.

“You can regularly spot Darth Vaders, dogs dressed like Yoda, and even the occasional stormtrooper, roaming the halls of our data centres (probably still looking for those droids).

“We reached out to our friends at Lucasfilm and Disney, and since then we’ve been working together on building google.com/starwars. It’s a place for fans, by fans, and starting today you can choose the light or the dark side, and then watch your favourite Google apps like Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Chrome, and many more transform to reflect your path.”

Note: The experience is not compatible with Google Apps for Work, Education accounts, or Government accounts.

