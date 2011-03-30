Google Is Indexing Stack Overflow At 10 Times Per Second

Stack Exchange co-founders Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky

Popular Q&A site Stack Overflow is getting indexed by Google 10 times per second, which is the maximum, co-founder Jeff Atwood wrote as a response to a question about the site’s performence.In English, this means that Google’s robots, which crawl the web to give you search results, are visiting Stack Overflow 10 times per second. This level of attention from Google’s algorithm is a pretty impressive testament to how active and big the site is now.



Stack Overflow recently renamed itself to Stack Exchange and raised a boatload of venture capital to expand its popular Q&A site for programmers across many verticals like photography and cooking.

The news should be great for Stack Overflow’s business over the long term. Because the site provides specific answers to specific questions, as opposed to the most open-ended, bloggy questions on hyped rival Quora, most of its traffic comes via long tail search engine queries. So having plenty of attention from Google’s robots should mean, all else being equal, that Stack Overflow will get more traffic, which it can eventually monetise.

We’d be curious to know how often Quora is indexed by Google; if we had to bet, we’d say it’s less. Part of it because the site is younger but part of it, we’d surmise, is because Quora’s more open-ended questions overlap less with what people are actually searching for. And although it’s early days for both companies, it’s a hint that the most hyped company is not necessarily the one that ends up with the most success or the best business.

