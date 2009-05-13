Besides improved people and product-reviews search, Google (GOOG) also announced something called “Google Squared” at its Searchology event today. Basically, Google Squared is search results in spreadsheet format



Imagine a search for “convertibles” and a results page in spreadsheet format that contains columns for horsepower, price and fuel mileage.

It’s much easier to understand after you watch Mike Arrington’s charming video from the event, embedded below:



