Google Spring Cleaning Shows How Far You Should Trust The Cloud

Google has gotten to be pretty good at introducing cross-platform services that bring productivity and efficiency into our daily lives. But increasingly one has to wonder: why the hell should we care about services that, like every other in the cloud, could disappear at any given moment?



This week alone, rumours were out about Google Babble, a new effort to combine the different communication services (like Talk, Hangout and Chat) into one client/platform.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.