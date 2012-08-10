If A Google Employee Dies His Spouse Gets Half His Salary For The Next 10 Years

Google CEO Larry Page is generous in ways that count.

Photo: Screenshot

Google has enacted new death benefits for its employees, reports Forbes.If an employee dies, that employee’s spouse receives half the employee’s salary for 10 years.



There’s no tenure requirement on this benefit either—every one of Google’s 34,000 employees is immediately eligible regardless of how long they’ve worked there.

On top of the half-salary, the spouse will also receive stock benefits and children will receive $1,000 per month until they turn 19.

One interesting question that’s not clear from the reports: Does the policy cover same-sex spouses? A Google spokesman confirms with us that gay couples receive this same benefit, which makes this one more of Google’s many gay-friendly policies.

It kind of makes the free lunch pale by comparison.

