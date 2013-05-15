Google Is Launching A Spotify Killer And It Sounds Kind Of Weak

Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesGoogle is set to launch a Spotify-like service at its I/O conference this week, reports The Verge.



Google already has new licensing deals with Universal Music Group and Sony Entertainment Group, and had reached a similar deal with Warner Music Group a while ago.

Pandora and Spotify both offer free tiers of service, but the NYT reports that Google’s music service will not have a free tier – there aren’t any specific numbers yet, but if you want access at all, it will cost something.

While we’d love to be optimistic, Google has a tendency to replicate popular internet services that kinda flop. Consider Facebook and Google+, Evernote and Keep, or Yahoo Finance and Google Finance. Google tried to beat YouTube with Google Video, and when it couldn’t, it bought YouTube.

There are obviously some notable exceptions here, such as MapQuest and the far superior Google Maps.

We’ll be staying tuned – the official announcement could be as soon as today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.