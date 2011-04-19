Google Puts $100 Million Into An Oregon Wind Farm

Google has invested $100 million to help build the world’s largest wind farm in Oregon.



The deal, which was announced on Google’s corporate blog this morning, brings Google’s total investment into clean energy sources to more than $350 million.

Although the investments aren’t directly related to Google’s business, promoting alternate sources of energy could someday help lower the cost of running Google’s massive data centres.

It could also add to investors’ worries about new CEO Larry Page. Google’s earnings report last Thursday showed a steep rise in expenses, and Page is reportedly a fan of big, ambitious projects. Dropping $100 million on this project plays right into those fears.

Google built one of its first huge data centres in The Dalles, Oregon — about 50 miles to the west of the planned wind farm.

The Shepherd’s Flat Wind Farm, which is slated to be done in 2012, will provide enough power for more than 235,000 homes. It will sell the power to residential utilities in Southern California.

Google joined Sumitomo and Tyr Energy in the investment. Previously, GE had invested in the project, which is expected to cost $2 billion.

