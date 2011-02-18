Google Adds Deeper "Social" Integration Into Its Search Results

Photo: AP

Google today announced that they’re upgrading Social Search, which takes into account social signals to improve and personalise search results.Social Search has been around since 2009, but now they’re going to use it much more prominently.



How does it work?

It basically takes social signals, like whether you’ve publicly shared or liked a link on a social network like Flickr or Twitter, as one of the criteria it uses to rank results.

So for example, if you’re looking for Daily Show videos, the search page might prominently show Daily Show videos your friends have shared on Twitter, but only for you. And it will show a picture and the name of your friend in the results.

Here’s a video of how it works. Note how it mentions every social site under the sun like Twitter and Blogger and Flickr — but not Facebook.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.