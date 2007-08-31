Google Snubs Business Press, Puckers Up For Chick Mags

Google’s Oct. 3 media event at its ever-expanding Chelsea HQ is “looking more like a singles mixer than a meet-and-greet with reporters,” the Post reports (via Valleywag). Instead of hosting the usual corral of business and tech journalists, the company invited “fashionable, mostly female staffers at W and Women’s Wear Daily.” organiser Anne Espiritu tells Page Six that it’s an “event for consumer and broadcast media.” But an invitee sums it up better: “It’s not a ‘media party.’ It’s a party for horny tech nerds who want cute girls to show up.” Sounds fun! Can we come?



