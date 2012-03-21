The Real Reason Google Bought Kevin Rose And Milk: It Needs Designers

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Google acquired the Milk team last week — but only about half of it.Business Insider has learned the other half, which included Milk engineers Amber Reyngoudt and David Peck, were not offered positions at Google.



The reason they were left behind is because Google has plenty of engineers, Reyngoudt told Business Insider. It’s looking to add design talent, she said.

Milk had a very strong design focus. That’s why it bought Kevin Rose and the other people at Milk. (Milk’s first app Oink was easily one of the best-looking apps on the iPhone.)

Reyngoudt and Peck are re-launching Skull Ninja, the startup they founded before joining Rose at Milk.

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm the details of the hire, but haven’t heard back yet.

It also appears that Jeff Hodson did not join Google as part of the deal, either. We reached out to Hodson, who has not responded yet.

