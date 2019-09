Google Just Bought Nik Software, A Maker Of High-End Photo Software

Photo: iTunes

Google just bought Nik Software, the maker of Snapseed, an Instagram-like photo-sharing tool, and other high-end software targeted at photographers.Makes sense: Google is still struggling to get users for its Google+ social network. But one niche where Google has said it’s having some success is with photographers, who like the way Google+ showcases their work.



Google may not have been the only company interested. After Facebook bought Instagram, Twitter cofounder and chairman Jack Dorsey started using Snapseed.┬áBut lately, he’s just been using Twitter’s native photo-sharing feature.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

