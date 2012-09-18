Google Just Bought Nik Software, A Maker Of High-End Photo Software

Photo: iTunes

Google just bought Nik Software, the maker of Snapseed, an Instagram-like photo-sharing tool, and other high-end software targeted at photographers.Makes sense: Google is still struggling to get users for its Google+ social network. But one niche where Google has said it’s having some success is with photographers, who like the way Google+ showcases their work.



Google may not have been the only company interested. After Facebook bought Instagram, Twitter cofounder and chairman Jack Dorsey started using Snapseed. But lately, he’s just been using Twitter’s native photo-sharing feature.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

