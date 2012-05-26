Google Poaches HP's Most Talented Mobile Engineers

Photo: YouTube

In yet another warning of just how much HP doesn’t have a clue about mobile, most of the team responsible for HP’s Enyo project are moving on — to Google, the Verge reports.This includes the project’s leader, Matthew McNulty, says The Verge.



Enyo was one of the open source projects that emerged from the webOS fiasco. It’s a software tool that lets users create an app once then easily put it on multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, and all major desktop Web browsers.

HP released Enyo as an open source project in January, as part of plans for webOS after it killed the webOS tablet.

In January, sources at HP told Business Insider that McNulty was a leader to watch in the company.

What’s crazy is that HP is a company absolutely DYING for innovation in its PC business. And these guys were chock full of know-how with HTML5, which is the next big thing when it comes to mobile app development.

