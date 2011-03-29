Google Snags Java Inventor And Oracle Critic James Gosling

Photo: Peter Campbell, Wikimedia Commons

Score one for Google in the Silicon Valley recruiting wars: James Gosling, the father of the influential Java programming language, is starting a new job at Google today.Gosling has been highly critical of Oracle, which bought his old employer Sun in 2009. Last April, he quit Oracle, and later explained to eWeek that the company had lowballed his salary and was micromanaging him and the other Java programmers.



He also said that Oracle CEO Larry Ellison (who he’s never met) gave him “the creeps,” and told how another Oracle manager shut down a planned joint morale-building exercise for former Sun employees at the Great America amusement park, even after Ellison had approved it.

Oracle sued Google last fall, accusing Google of using copyrighted Java code in Android. Gosling wrote that he knew the suit was coming — during the Sun-Oracle integration, he wrote, he could see the Oracle lawyer’s “eyes sparkle” as they discussed the Google patent situation.

Gosling has also been critical of Google’s Android strategy, writing that Google didn’t pay enough attention to interoperability between Android devices, which has “restricted the freedom” of developers to write one program and have it work on all Android products.

Gosling announced the move to Google on his personal blog, which has since been crushed by traffic. (A cached version is here.)

The post didn’t say exactly what he’d be doing for Google, but a star like Gosling could probably work on anything he wants.

