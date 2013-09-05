Google+ Is The Fourth Most-Used Smartphone App

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

It’s no surprise that Google Maps is the most popular mobile app, used by 54% of the global smartphone population last month, according to a recent survey by GlobalWebIndex. However, the mobile apps for YouTube and Google+ were used by 35% and 30% of smartphone users respectively, which means that Google owns three of the four most widely used apps on smartphones.

Advertisers want visibility across platforms and across verticals. No company does that better than Google — which has the top location and video apps, and the second most popular social media app. Read >

Topsy Makes Every Tweet Ever Archived Searchable (Marketing Land)

Social search and analytics company Topsy has indexed every Tweet (approximately 540 billion) since Twitter launched, and have now made its archive searchable. Read >

Acxiom Opens Floodgates To Users Editing, Deleting Their Data (New York Times)

Acxiom, a data broker that works with Internet companies such as Facebook to collect data on users, is offering to give anyone the power to access, edit, and delete their personal data. The plan was seemingly conceived to get better data and provide greater transparency. Read >

Twitter CEO Does Not Like Bulk Follow Tools (Business Insider)

Twitter’s CEO Dick Costolo took to Twitter to remind people that his company does not permit following or unfollowing users in bulk. Such tools are often used by social media management companies and spammers. Read >

Twitter Hires Former Google Ad Director (All Things D)

Christian Oestlien has been hired by Twitter as its new senior director of growth and international. Formerly, Oestlien was a product management director at Google. Read >

Yahoo Hires Former AOL Executive As New Americas Ad Boss (All Things D)

Ned Brody has been hired by Yahoo to head all ad sales in North and South America. Formerly, Brody was AOL’s ad boss, but resigned in April. Read >

Twitter’s New Conversation View Is Already Touch-And-Go (TechCrunch)

Only a week ago, Twitter launched a new view to follow a thread of replied tweets. The “Conversation View” stood out with a thin blue line that dissected the tweets in the thread. However, some users are now reporting that the updated view has disappeared on their accounts. Read >

