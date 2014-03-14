LEAKED: We Now Have The Specs For Google's Upcoming Smart Watch

Google is currently pioneering the wearable tech space with its Glass heads-up display, but the search engine giant may also delve into the smart watch space soon. A new leak provides some insight as to the type of technology we may see in Google’s long-rumoured Android timepiece.

Twitter account @evleaks, which has a notable track record when it comes to revealing information about unreleased products, reports the watch will come with a 1.65-inch display with a 280 x 280 pixel screen resolution. This is about the same size as the screen on Samsung’s recently announced Gear 2 smart watch (1.63 inches), although the Gear 2’s screen has a higher resolution (320 x 320).

The tweet also mentions that the watch will offer 512 MB of memory and 4 GB of storage space, which means you may be able to store files and apps directly on the watch. The tweet also hints that Google could be working with LG on the device, meaning LG may produce the watch to be released under the Nexus brand like it has previously done with Google’s smartphones.

More Google (LG) smartwatch specs: 1.65″ IPS LCD @ 280×280, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, processor TBD.

— @evleaks (@evleaks) March 13, 2014

This seems plausible given CNET’s Roger Cheng reported in February that Google will announce plans to release a smartwatch at Google I/O in a blog post this month. Cheng cited an unnamed source familiar with Google’s plans.

A few days ago, Google’s Android boss Sundar Pichai announced that the company is working on a version of the operating system designed to work on smart watches. Google should formally unveil that software in a few weeks.

