Google Argues Against Patent Wars Just A Few Days After Suing Apple For Patent Infringement

Google isn’t a fan of all the software patent disputes taking place right now.



Google’s public policy director Pablo Chavez slammed the patent wars as being harmful to innovation and called for reforming software patents during a Q&A at the Technology Policy Institute conference on Monday.

“We think that these patent wars are not helpful to consumers,” Chavez said, according to CNET. “They’re not helpful to the marketplace. They’re not helpful to innovation.”

Whether or not you agree with Chavez’s points, the timing of his statements is questionable.

Just three days before Chavez took the stage, Google’s subsidiary Motorola Mobility filed a lawsuit against Apple for infringing on a series of patents for voice recognition, location-based reminders and more. As part of the lawsuit, Motorola is seeking to ban imports of iPads, iPhones and Macs to the U.S.

