The 10 Best Emails Exposed In The Google-Skyhook Lawsuit

Dan Frommer
andy rubin

Photo: AP

Several juicy emails sent by Google, Motorola, and Skyhook Wireless employees were recently unsealed in Skyhook’s lawsuit against Google.They offer an interesting look into how Google is pressuring its Android partners into doing what Google wants.

And a rare glimpse at how work gets done at Google in general. (Lots of plus signs in internal emails — perhaps the precursor to the new “+1” service.)

Want more?

Click here for 418 pages of documents unsealed in the Google-Skyhook suit →

